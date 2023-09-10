Minor league update for 9/9/23

Brayan Mendoza started for Down East, going three innings, striking out four and walking one.

Quincy Scott was 2 for 4 with a with a walk. Gleider Figuereo was 2 for 4 with a stolen base. Jojo Blackmon had a hit and a stolen base. Chandler Pollard, making his full season debut, went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Hickory got washed out.

Jack Leiter started for Frisco, allowing a pair of runs on a two run homer, striking out five and walking two in five innings. Danny Duffy struck out three and walked three in two innings, allowing one run.

Wyatt Langford was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. Keyber Rodriguez had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

Round Rock starter Owen White went six innings, allowing one run, walking three and striking out two. Marc Church struck out two in 1.2 scoreless innings. Jake Latza allowed a run in 0.2 IP, walking one. Grant Anderson allowed a Zombie Runner to score, going 1.2 IP and striking out four.

Dustin Harris was 2 for 5. Davis Wendzel drew a pair of walks.

Round Rock box score