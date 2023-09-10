Minor league update for 9/9/23

Brayan Mendoza started for Down East, going three innings, striking out four and walking one.
Quincy Scott was 2 for 4 with a with a walk. Gleider Figuereo was 2 for 4 with a stolen base. Jojo Blackmon had a hit and a stolen base. Chandler Pollard, making his full season debut, went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base.
Hickory got washed out.
Jack Leiter started for Frisco, allowing a pair of runs on a two run homer, striking out five and walking two in five innings. Danny Duffy struck out three and walked three in two innings, allowing one run.
Wyatt Langford was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. Keyber Rodriguez had a hit and a walk.
Round Rock starter Owen White went six innings, allowing one run, walking three and striking out two. Marc Church struck out two in 1.2 scoreless innings. Jake Latza allowed a run in 0.2 IP, walking one. Grant Anderson allowed a Zombie Runner to score, going 1.2 IP and striking out four.
Dustin Harris was 2 for 5. Davis Wendzel drew a pair of walks.
