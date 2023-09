Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Oakland A’s last night by a score of 3-2.

The DMN’s game story talks about the Rangers getting an ugly but much-needed win.

Bruce Bochy shook up the lineup in an effort to get things going for the Ranger offense.

The Rangers pitchers have struggled with the long ball during the team’s recent slide.

On the farm, Jack Leiter had a solid outing for Frisco.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangarphs.