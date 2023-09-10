Texas Rangers lineup for September 10, 2023 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Luis Medina for the A’s.

Texas and Oakland play the rubber game of the series, after Texas’s very difficult win yesterday. The Rangers are rolling with a lefty-heavy lineup, which includes just two righthanded-only hitters.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garver — DH

Grossman — RF

Taveras — CF

Heim — C

Smith — 3B

Carter — LF

1:35 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -250 favorites.