78-64 - Rangers bully Oakland to claim series finale 9-4

The Texas Rangers scored a mighty nine runs while the Oakland Athletics scored a paltry four runs.

The Rangers scored three runs in the bottom of the 1st today and looked like they were ready to cruise to a win in the finale before starter Jon Gray ran into trouble and suddenly it was 4-3 A’s and oh uh here we go again.

Instead, Texas remembered that they can just score more runs and then keep scoring them and before they knew it, it was 9-4, a rather bullpen-proof lead that ultimately gave them a series and homestand-capping victory.

Player of the Game: Steady Marcus Semien led off the game with a home run on the first pitch of the afternoon for Texas and then finished the day 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI.

Up Next: The Rangers travel to a different country to take on the Blue Jays in what is the latest of the most important series of the season as Toronto is the team immediately ahead of them for the AL’s final playoff spot.

The Rangers will have RHP Dane Dunning on the mound in the opener against RHP Chris Bassitt for Toronto. The Monday evening first pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 6:07 pm CT and will be broadcast on BS Southwest.