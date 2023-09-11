Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Shawn McFarland writes that Sunday looked like a team fed up with all the losing as the Texas Rangers enjoyed a comfortable win for the first time in eons.

Nathan Han writes that it was Marcus Semien leading the way for the Rangers in their 9-4 series finale win over Oakland.

Matt Fisher writes that the Rangers can hope that the turnaround to claim the series has helped them stabilize ahead of their showdown in Toronto.

McFarland writes that Andrew Heaney’s first relief appearance was a vital part of Texas’ series-clinching win.

Jeff Wilson checks out what’s left on the schedule for the Rangers as they try to scratch and claw their way back into a playoff spot.

David Schoenfield writes that yes, should the Rangers make the playoffs, they are still a threat to win the World Series.

McFarland notes that injured All-Stars Adolis Garcia and Josh Jung are both expected to return before the regular season concludes.

And, Henry Palattella lists Nathaniel Lowe as a dark horse for first baseman on the 2023 All-MLB Team.

