Minor league update for 9/10/23

Adrian Rodriguez went 1.2 IP for Down East, allowing three runs, walking three and striking out two. Paul Bonzagni threw a shutout inning.

Quincy Scott and Danyer Cueva each had a hit.

Down East made the playoffs, and will play Game One of their division series on Tuesday.

Hickory starter Winston Santos went two innings, allowing a solo home run and striking out three. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa faced three batters, striking out two and walking one.

Cody Freeman homered and walked. Maximo Acosta was 2 for 4 with a walk. Daniel Mateo and Cam Cauley were each 1 for 4 with a walk. Alejandro Osuna drew two walks.

Hickory also made the playoffs, and will play Game One of their division series on Tuesday.

Robby Ahlstrom threw 1.2 shutout innings for Frisco, striking out one.

Wyatt Langford was 2 for 4 with a walk and a double. Aaron Zavala drew a pair of walks. Keyber Rodriguez was 1 for 4 with a pair of walks.

Kyle Cody went two innings for Round Rock, allowing a run, walking one and striking out one. Cole Winn allowed three runs in 3.2 IP, striking out two and walking two. All three runs came on a three run homer in his final inning of work. Jake Latz struck out two in 0.2 IP. Matt Bush threw a scoreless inning, striking out one. Alex Speas struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Dustin Harris was 2 for 4 with a homer and two walks. Davis Wendzel was 2 for 4 with two walks. Justin Foscue had a pair of walks.

