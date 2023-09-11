Texas Rangers lineup for September 11, 2023 against the Toronto Blue Jays: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Chris Bassitt for the Jays.

So, this series is kind of a big deal. Texas is a game and a half back of Toronto for the second Wild Card spot, and a half game back of Seattle for the third Wild Card spot. Texas really needs at least a split of this four game set in Toronto, which would also give them the tiebreaker advantage if Texas and Toronto end the season with the same record.

Meaningful baseball in September, y’all.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garver — DH

Grossman — RF

Taveras — CF

Heim — C

Smith — 3B

Carter — LF

6:07 p.m. Central start time. Jays are -135 favorites.