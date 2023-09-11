79-64 - Carter sparks Rangers to blowout win over Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers scored ten runs while the Toronto Blue Jays scored four runs.

In the latest, greatest biggest game of the year for the Rangers, the team with Texas across their shirts was finally up to the task as they enjoyed inarguably their best and most complete game in some weeks.

The starting pitching was competent as Dane Dunning’s six innings were the most from a Texas starter since Max Scherzer went six innings on the first day of the month. And indeed, the six innings was enough for Dunning to collect the first win by a Rangers starting pitcher in 23 games, breaking a dubious franchise record.

The bats, meanwhile, scored the most runs in a game for Texas since they scored 12 runs in a win over Anaheim back on Aug 14, a date right before things started going south.

Even the bullpen, perhaps buoyed by the outpouring of offense, was in rare not-a-disaster form as a trio of Chris Stratton, Martin Perez, and Ian Kennedy maneuvered through the final three frames relatively unscathed.

The next biggest game of the year awaits the Rangers tomorrow but for now, they’ve got one under their belt and in the win column.

Player of the Game: There was a lot to like from Texas tonight as the pitching held up well and five different hitters had two hits. The biggest hit of the evening came off the bat of Jonah Heim as his two-out, 7th inning grand slam turned a game that had been fairly tight all evening into a laugher.

However, tonight also featured a two-hit performance from Evan Carter in the third start of his career. Carter’s first hit of the night was also the first home run of his career, which tied the game in the 3rd.

In another key moment, after the Rangers had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the 5th, Carter threw Kevin Kiermaier out at home plate to help preserve the lead, at which point they would never trail again.

Up Next: The Rangers and Blue Jays will be back at with RHP Max Scherzer set to take the mound for Texas opposite LHP Hyun Jin Ryu for Toronto.

The Tuesday evening first pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 6:07 pm CT and will be broadcast via BS Southwest.