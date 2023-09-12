Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Julia Kreuz writes that it was an Evan Carter-fueled blowout victory for the Texas Rangers in the opener from Toronto last evening.

Evan Grant writes that Carter’s poise and patience played as big as his bat and arm in Monday’s win.

Grabbing the opener was big for Texas as Matt Fisher writes that the series in Toronto has large American League playoff implications.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers are suddenly streaking again at the right time as they wake up today back in a playoff spot.

Grant writes that a five-RBI night from Jonah Heim was just what the doctor ordered after the All-Star catcher had been mired in a deep slump since returning from injury.

Jamey Newberg writes that Carter’s arrival wasn’t the plan for this season but he’s here now and helping a team in the playoff race.

At FanGraphs, Chris Gilligan takes a look at baseball’s Iron Men which includes the indefatigable Marcus Semien.

And, ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle checks out what went wrong for the Rangers over the last month and how they can right the ship in time to reach October.

