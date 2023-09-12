Langford, Corniell highlight Rangers August award winner

The Texas Rangers have announced their minor league award winners for the month of August.

Wyatt Langford, the team’s first round pick in 2023, has been named the Player of the Month for August. Langford played 21 games in August, all for high-A Hickory, and put up a .324/.457/.622 slash line. He drew 17 walks against 15 Ks, and was 6 of 7 in stolen bases to boot.

Langford’s teammate at Hickory, Jose Corniell, was named the Pitcher of the Month for August. In five August appearances, Corniell put up a 1.55 ERA in 29 innings, striking out 32 and walking just 5. Corniell, who just turned 20 in June, is a righthanded pitcher who is Rule 5 eligible this offseason, and appears to have solidified a spot on the 40 man roster.

Grant Wolfram was named the Reliever of the Month for August. A 26 year old lefthander who pitches for Frisco, Wolfram struck out 23 of 65 batters faced in August while walking just three. He threw 17.2 innings over 11 appearances, giving up just 3 runs.

Finally, Cam Cauley was named the Defender of the Month for August. The 20 year old played shortstop and second base for Hickory.