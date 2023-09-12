Texas Rangers lineup for September 12, 2023 against the Toronto Blue Jays: starting pitchers are Max Scherzer for the Rangers and Hyun-jin Ryu for the Blue Jays.

Texas looks to keep their winning streak going this evening in Toronto, and with a lefty on the mound, Texas is rolling with an unusual looking lineup that features just two lefthanded hitters. Jonathan Ornelas is also getting his first major league start, as he is manning third base today.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Grossman — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

Ornelas — 3B

6:07 p.m. Central start time. The line is a pick ‘em.