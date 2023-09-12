80-64 - Rejuvenated Rangers grab fourth straight with 6-3 win over Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Toronto Blue Jays scored three runs.

Well, let’s talk about the good news. The Rangers won this game. It’s their fourth win in a row. They fired on pretty much all cylinders required for victory with even the bullpen holding up for the most part. It’s the kind of stuff that makes you begin to believe that they’ve turned things around as they’ve now leapfrogged the Jays in the AL standings.

So what’s the bad news? Tonight’s starting pitcher Max Scherzer is hurting and it seems to be related to the arm issue that has been kind of nagging him of late as he left with an out in the 6th inning with what the Rangers classified as a “right triceps spasm.” So that’s a problem.

For now, though, the Rangers will enjoy the fact that they’ve now taken two in a row from one of their main competitors for a playoff spot as they will now do no worse than a split in this series from Toronto.

Player of the Game: Corey Seager went 3-for-4 with a couple of doubles while scoring twice and driving in a run. He was also intentionally walked to set up an insurance run in the 9th.

The only non-double hit for Seager also happened to be the 1,000th hit of his big league career.

Congrats, Corey! It would be fun to see you in October.

Up Next: The Rangers and Blue Jays will play the third game in this series with LHP Jordan Montgomery next up for Texas against LHP Yusei Kikuchi for Toronto.

The Wednesday evening first pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 6:07 pm CT and you can watch it via BS Southwest.