Minor league update for 9/12/23

In Game One of the Carolina League Division Series, the Wood Ducks beat the Mudcats by a score of 4-3.

Brock Porter started for Down East, going five innings, striking out eight, issuing no walks, and allowing two runs. D.J. McCarty allowed a run in two innings, striking out one and walking one. Paul Bonzagni threw a shutout inning, striking out one.

Ian Moller tripled. Jojo Blackmon was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk. Danyer Cueva was 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. Quincy Scott and Gleider Figuereo had a hit apiece.

In Game One of the South Atlantic League Division Series, the Crawdads lost to the Drive by a score of 3-2.

Jose Corniell started for Hickory, going six innings, allowing two runs, striking out ten and walking one. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out two in two shutout innings.

Daniel Mateo tripled. Cam Cauley had a walk and a stolen base. Alejandro Osuna had a hit.

Michael Brewer threw a scoreless inning for Frisco, striking out two. Wyatt Langford was 2 for 3 with a homer and a walk.

Round Rock starter Zak Kent went five innings, allowing a solo home run, striking out six and not walking anyone. Jonathan Hernandez threw a shutout inning, striking out two and walking one. Antoine Kelly threw a scoreless inning, striking out two. Chase Lee allowed five runs while not retiring anyone. Daniel Robert threw two shutout innings, striking out two and walking one.

J.P. Martinez had a pair of home runs. Davis Wendzel was 2 for 3 with a homer, his 27th of the season. Dustin Harris had a double and a stolen base. Justin Foscue had a pair of walks.

