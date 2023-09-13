Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Max Scherzer has a triceps strain and is probably unavailable for the rest of the season. So I guess we learned this year what happens if we acquire Cy Young winners.

Josh Jung and Adolis Garcia are both returning soon, and Jonah Heim showed last night that he may finally be back in fighting form.

Evan Carter has just a 3% chase rate since joining the big league club.

The Rangers are now a half game ahead of Seattle and Toronto for the second wild card berth and one game behind Houston in the AL West.