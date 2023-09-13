Scherzer likely done for 2023, Hernandez up

Texas Rangers starting pitcher will miss the rest of the 2023 regular season, and most likely the playoffs as well, with a strained teres major muscle, according to general manager Chris Young (via the beats).

Nothing I can offer here but that that sucks. It is a big blow for a team that is fighting for a playoff spot, and that has seen Scherzer provide a big lift to a shaky rotation since he joined the team at the trade deadline.

I will offer more thoughts later.

UPDATE — The Rangers have announced that Scherzer has been officially placed on the 10 day injured list. To take his place on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled relief pitcher Jonathan Hernandez.