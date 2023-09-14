Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Have you heard the one about how the Rangers acquired two Cy Young winning pitchers in a single season and got less than 10 games out of them combined?

Max Scherzer is “unlikely” to pitch again in 2023, as he has a torn teres major muscle strain which won’t require surgery but also won’t let him pitch.

So instead of Max Scherzer or Jacob deGrom you get Andrew Heaney or Martin Perez again. You’re welcome!

The DMN has whatever you call the “died this year” slideshow at the Oscars if you are talking about wounded athletes instead of dead movie stars.

Evan Grant suggests that maybe Ranger fans should throw some salt over their shoulder and put that cursed mummy back in its sarcophagus.

Jordan Montgomery put his faith in his sinker and lifted the Rangers to a 10-0 win over the Blue Jays.

That makes five straight wins, though it’s a cruel universe for Ranger fans and I’m sure there are plenty more horrors in store for the final stretch of the season.