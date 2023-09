Down East and Hickory both had days off in the playoff series, and Round Rock’s game was suspended, so all we have is Frisco.

However, its a very positive Frisco report.

Dane Acker started for Frisco, allowing a solo home run, striking out four in four innings and walking two.

Wyatt Langford was 2 for 3 with two walks and two home runs, raising his OPS while at AA to 1374. Aaron Zavala had a double. Keyber Rodriguez was 2 for 5 with a double, a stolen base and a walk.

Frisco box score