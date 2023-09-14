Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom

The Boston Red Sox have fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, the team announced today.

Bloom, 40, was hired after the 2019 from the Tampa Bay Rays to take over from Dave Dombrowski in Boston. Bloom’s tenure with Boston started with the controversial Mookie Betts trade, wherein the Red Sox traded their superstar outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers a year before he was slated to hit free agency in a much panned deal.

The Red Sox have hovered around .500 for most of the 2023 season after finishing at 78-84 last year. The one playoff berth the Red Sox have had under Bloom came in 2021, when they earned a Wild Card berth with a 92-70 record, advancing to the ALCS, where they fell to the Houston Astros.