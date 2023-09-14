Texas Rangers lineup for September 14, 2023 against the Toronto Blue Jays: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Kevin Gausman for the Blue Jays.
Texas looks to try to finish off a four game sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto this evening. Leody Taveras, who was a late scratch in yesterday’s lineup due to a sore hand, is also sitting today.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garver — DH
Grossman — RF
Heim — C
Smith — 3B
Duran — LF
Carter — CF
6:07 p.m. Central start time. Jays are -155 favorites.
