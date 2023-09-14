Texas Rangers lineup for September 14, 2023 against the Toronto Blue Jays: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Kevin Gausman for the Blue Jays.

Texas looks to try to finish off a four game sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto this evening. Leody Taveras, who was a late scratch in yesterday’s lineup due to a sore hand, is also sitting today.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garver — DH

Grossman — RF

Heim — C

Smith — 3B

Duran — LF

Carter — CF

6:07 p.m. Central start time. Jays are -155 favorites.