82-64 - Don’t cry over spilled bag milk: Rangers sweep Blue Jays with 9-2 drubbing

The Texas Rangers scored nine runs while the Toronto Blue Jays scored two runs.

That’s a sweep and not just one of those puny three-game cleanings, either. The Rangers took a four-game set from the team directly ahead of them in the American League standings at the start of this series to move 2 1⁄ 2 games up on Canada’s favorite baseball team.

It’s frankly a stunning development for a team that was facing a historic collapse over the three or so weeks preceding this series. Now, however, the Rangers have won six consecutive games and hold the AL’s second wild card spot by a full game over Seattle.

With the win, the Rangers have also guaranteed themselves a winning season for the first time since the 2016 season. And don’t look now but Texas is just a half game back of the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.

Player of the Game: I mean, there’s Corey Seager who would win the AL MVP this year in every universe except this one because Shohei Ohtani exists and tonight he was a triple shy of the cycle as he collected his 40th double of the year while scoring twice and driving in three.

However, shoutout to Cody Bradford who piggybacked with Nathan Eovaldi with 2 2⁄ 3 shutout innings as he came in with the game at 3-2 Texas and helped to keep it that way until the bats could grow the lead.

Up Next: The Rangers will return to America with Ohio the destination as RHP Jon Gray opens a series against the Guardians against RHP Lucas Giolito for Cleveland.

The Friday evening first pitch from Progressive Field is scheduled for 6:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.