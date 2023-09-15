Minor league update for 9/14/23

Down East fell to the Mudcats in Game 2 of the Carolina League Division Series by a score of 6-5 in 10 innings. The Wood Ducks looked to have scored the tying run in the bottom of the tenth on a sacrifice fly, but the runner was called out for leaving early on appeal.

Joseph Montalvo allowed two runs in 4.1 IP, striking out one and walking one. Adrian Rodriguez struck out two, walked two and allowed two runs in an inning.

Jojo Blackmon was 2 for 4 with a walk. Quincy Scott had a hit and a walk. Ian Moller had a pair of hits. Gleider Figuereo had a hit. Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits.

Down East box score

Hickory lost 6-3 to the Drive in Game 2 of the South Atlantic League Division Series, which puts an end to the Crawdads season.

Emiliano Teodo allowed 5 runs in 1.1 IP, striking out two and walking one. Skylar Hales struck out four in two scoreless innings.

Alejandro Osuna doubled. Maximo Acosta was 2 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. Cody Freeman was 2 for 3 with a walk. Daniel Mateo had a hit.

Hickory box score

Robby Ahlstrom threw 1.2 scoreless innings for Frisco, striking out one. Danny Duffy threw a scoreless inning, striking out one.

Wyatt Langford was 2 for 3 with a walk. Keyber Rodriguez was 2 for 4 with a double.

Frisco box score

Game One for Round Rock was the completion of their suspended game from the previous day. Matt Bush threw two shutout innings. Marc Church allowed three runs in 0.2 IP, striking out one and walking one. Justin Slaten struck out three in two scoreless innings. Scott Engler struck out four in two scoreless innings. Yerry Rodriguez struck out two while allowing a pair of hits in an inning of work.

Blaine Crim was 3 for 4 with a double. Justin Foscue had a hit and a walk. Davis Wendzel had a hit.

In Game Two, Jake Latz struck out five in two scoreless innings. Alex Speas allowed four runs while retiring just one batter. Antoine Kelly allowed a run in 0.2 IP.

Dustin Harris was 2 for 3 with a stolen base. Justin Foscue had a hit. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock Game One box score

Round Rock Game Two box score