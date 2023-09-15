Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers defeated the Blue Jays last night to complete a four-game sweep of Toronto.

Evan Grant writes that it actually went pretty smoothly for the Rangers for the first time in about a month.

Jeff Wilson notes that with win No. 82 in the books, the Rangers have guaranteed themselves a winning season.

Elsewhere, Grant asks if this thing is actually back from the dead in his weekly Rangers video.

Robbie Grossman has been on fire and has helped carry this thing recently, because sure.

Registration for single-game playoff tickets has opened, if you feel comfortable testing the fates.

And Mike Piellucci writes for DMagazine about Baker Mayfield being a real one.

That’s all for this morning. Next up for the Rangers is a three-game set with a Cleveland team that has its back up against the wall in the AL Central. First pitch at 6:05 with Jon Gray on the mound for Texas.

Happy Friday.