Rangers place two in BA ACL top 20 prospect list

Baseball America has their top 20 prospect list out for the Arizona Complex League, and the Texas Rangers have a pair of players on the list.

17 year old shortstop Sebastian Walcott, who has shot up the rankings this year, was the #1 prospect in the top 20. Signed out of the Bahamas back in January, Walcott exploded early on in ACL action, though he struggled more as the season went on, with BA noting a “vulnerability against spin.”

Coming in at #12 is infielder Echedry Vargas. Signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2022 for just $10,000, Vargas put up a .315/.387/.569 slash line in the ACL this year while splitting time between shortstop and second base. He’s listed at about the same height and weight as former Rangers prospect Thomas Saggese, and he has a similar sort of profile as a righthanded bat-first infielder.