Texas Rangers lineup for September 15, 2023 against the Cleveland Guardians: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Lucas Giolito for the Guardians.
Texas rolls into Cleveland on a roll, looking to make it seven in a row. Leody Taveras — he of the bad hand — is still out of the lineup, but Mitch Garver, who left yesterday’s game after fouling a ball off his foot, is playing.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garver — DH
Grossman — RF
Heim — C
Smith — 3B
Duran — LF
Carter — CF
6:10 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -120 favorites.
