Texas Rangers lineup for September 15, 2023 against the Cleveland Guardians: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Lucas Giolito for the Guardians.

Texas rolls into Cleveland on a roll, looking to make it seven in a row. Leody Taveras — he of the bad hand — is still out of the lineup, but Mitch Garver, who left yesterday’s game after fouling a ball off his foot, is playing.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garver — DH

Grossman — RF

Heim — C

Smith — 3B

Duran — LF

Carter — CF

6:10 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -120 favorites.