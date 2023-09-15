82-65 - Rangers quickly cooled off in Cleveland with 12-3 loss

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Cleveland Guardians scored twelve runs.

So the question is, what the hell was going on with the Blue Jays this week?

The Rangers followed up sweeping Toronto by a combined score of 35-9 by getting quieted in an absolute ass blasting by a far worse Cleveland team with even less to play for.

This sport and this franchise and especially this season remains as befuddling as ever.

Player of the Game: Sam Huff hit a home run.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to quickly put this one behind them with RHP Dane Dunning set to make the start for Texas against RHP Tanner Bibee for Cleveland.

The Saturday evening first pitch from Progressive Field is scheduled for 5:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.