Minor league update for 9/15/23

Down East won Game 3 of the Division Series against Carolina by a score of 4-3, which means they advance to the finals.

D.J. McCarty started for Down East and went three shutout innings, striking out three. 2023 7th rounder Izack Tiger struck out three in a scoreless inning.

Quincy Scott was 2 for 5 with a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo had a hit. Ian Moller had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score

Ryan Garcia started for Frisco, going five innings, allowing one run on a solo homer, walking five, striking out five and giving up five hits. Michael Brewer allowed a walk off run without retiring anyone.

Wyatt Langford was 2 for 5 with a stolen base. Aaron Zavala was 1 for 3 with a walk and a double.

Frisco box score

Grant Anderson started for Round Rock, throwing a shutout inning while walking one. Owen White allowed a three run homer while going four innings, striking out three and walking one. Kyle Cody walked one in two shutout innings. Matt Bush struck out two in two scoreless innings.

Justin Foscue was 2 for 3 with a walk, a double and a homer. Blaine Crim had a pair of homers.

Round Rock box score