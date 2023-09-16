Latz up, Kennedy to 60 day i.l.

The Texas Rangers have purchased the contract of lefthanded relief pitcher Jake Latz from AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. To make room for him on the active and 40 man roster, the Rangers have placed Ian Kennedy on the 60 day injured list with a strained rotator cuff.

Latz isn’t the lefty reliever I think we would have expected to get a call up, if the Rangers made a move. The 27 year old has a 4.10 ERA in 63 innings over 46 appearances this year, with 87 Ks against 27 walks. Latz has been very strong of late, however, putting up a 1.25 ERA since the beginning of July, with 39 Ks in 36 innings.

This move brings an end to Ian Kennedy’s season. He finishes with a 7.16 ERA for the Rangers over 16.1 IP in 16 games between two stints with the club.