82-66 - Rangers blooped to death in 2-1 loss to Cleveland

The Texas Rangers scored once while the Cleveland Guardians scored twice.

We’re going to be mad at the bullpen but we know what they are. They certainly deserve ire but we shouldn’t expect them to succeed in situations where they simply haven’t all season.

Meanwhile, there’s no real excuse for the lineup to score 35 runs in one series and then lay a complete egg in the first two games of this series. Nor is it fine that the starting pitching is back to short, ineffective outings to further expose the team’s weakness at the end of games.

The Rangers are simply too flawed, it seems.

Player of the Game: No one played well tonight.

Up Next: The finale of this series sees a mystery starter for Texas in Max Scherzer’s stead though, with Andrew Heaney pitching last night, and Martin Perez pressed into duty tonight, LHP Cody Bradford seems like the logical choice. Cleveland will counter with RHP Gavin Williams.

First pitch in the Sunday matinee from Progressive Field is scheduled for 12:40 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.