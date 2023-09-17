Minor league update for 9/16/23

Jack Leiter started for Frisco and finished the year strong, going five innings, striking out nine, walking just one and allowing a two run home run.

Wyatt Langford was 3 for 4 with a homer. Aaron Zavala doubled.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-sod-poodles/2023/09/16/729288/final/box

Cole Winn started for Round Rock, allowing three runs in 2.2 IP, walking two and striking out two. Josh Sborz, on a rehab assignment, struck out three in a scoreless inning. Daniel Robert threw 1.2 scoreless innings. Yerry Rodriguez struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Justin Foscue had a hit and a walk. J.P. Martinez had a hit.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aviators-vs-express/2023/09/16/721585/final/box