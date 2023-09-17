Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers fell to the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 2-1 last night.

The DMN game story talks about the fine line between greatness and frustration.

Austin Hedges explains how he approaches pitching, as a position player, when he’s asked to take the mound in a blowout.

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Rangers put Ian Kennedy on the 60 day injured list and brought up Jake Latz.

Wyatt Langford and Jack Leiter had standout performances for Frisco on Saturday.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.