82-67 - Rangers crumple completely in sweep to Cleveland

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Cleveland Guardians scored nine runs.

Who knows why things are the way that they are or why game outcomes happen the way that they do for the 2023 Texas Rangers.

Player of the Game: For as bad as the entire pitching staff is these days, the vaunted lineup got all of one run before a meaningless 9th inning score and it came via a Josh Smith RBI hit. The player with the most hits on the day? Austin Hedges.

Up Next: The Rangers will either be swept or sweep the Boston Red Sox beginning in the final homestand opener on Monday night.