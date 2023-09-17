Thoughts on a 9-2 Rangers loss

Guardians 9, Rangers 2
- Yuck.
- On the plus side, the Rangers held the Guardians scoreless in seven innings. Eight, if you count the unplayed bottom of the ninth.
- Ah, but that unfortunate fourth inning. Kind of ruined things.
- While we can lament things going pear shaped on Cody Bradford in the fourth, and then Jonathan Hernandez giving up more runs behind him to make sure we had no hope of a comeback, we can’t overlook the fact that the offense took a powder. The mysterious ways of this Rangers offense, that dominates for stretches the goes silent for a weekend.
- Its baffling.
- Jake Latz made his 2023 debut. Two shutout innings, one K. Retired all six batters he faced. That’s good. Hell, he may be getting meaningful innings, the way this bullpen stands.
- Evan Carter had two walks and Austin Hedges had two hits. Those are highlights, right?
- This team is the little girl with the curl. Hopefully getting back home will get us back to very very good.
- Cody Bradford hit 92.2 mph with his fastball, averaging 90.2 mph. Jonathan Hernandez reached 97.9 mph with his sinker. Jake Latz touched 95.5 mph with his fastball.
- Ezequiel Duran had a 102.1 mph double. Leody Taveras had a 100.5 mph double.
- 13 games to go. This is fun, right?
