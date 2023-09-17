Minor league update for 9/17/23 (feat. Langford & Leiter to AAA)

Before we get into the minor league games from Sunday, per the beats, Wyatt Langford and Jack Leiter will be joining Round Rock now that the Frisco season is over. Leiter is not being added to the roster yet, they are saying, but he’s joining the team and I would assume will make an appearance at some point this coming week for the Express.

In Game One of the Carolina League Championship Series, Down East fell 4-2 to the Mudcats.

Jojo Blackmon was 2 for 3 with a homer. Marcos Torres doubled. Ian Moller had a hit.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/riverdogs-vs-wood-ducks/2023/09/17/744374/final/box

In Frisco’s season finale, Robbie Ahlstrom and Danny Duffy each threw a scoreless inning.

Keyber Rodriguez was 3 for 4 with a walk. Wyatt Langford drew a walk. Aaron Zavala had a hit.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-sod-poodles/2023/09/17/729286/final/box

Zak Kent started for Round Rock, allowing one run in three innings, striking out five and walking one. Justin Slaten threw two scoreless innings, striking out two. Alex Speas struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning. Antoine Kelly threw 1.2 shutout innings, striking out three and walking one. Grant Anderson walked one in 0.1 IP. Matt Bush threw a scoreless inning.

Dustin Harris was 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. J.P. Martinez was 2 for 4 with a stolen base.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aviators-vs-express/2023/09/17/721588/final/box