Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Kennedi Landry writes that the Texas Rangers will bring their schizo act back to Arlington after being swept by Cleveland.

Shawn McFarland has the takeaways from the sweep which saw the Rangers lose a full 2.5 game lead on Toronto over one weekend.

Matt Fisher writes that the Rangers went from the highs of a sweep of the Blue Jays to the lows of getting swept by the Guardians on a 4-3 road trip.

McFarland notes that Josh Jung is expected to soon rejoin this circus after getting good news on his injury rehab efforts.

Kaitlyn McGrath resets the American League Wild Card picture after a weekend of nothing making sense.

McFarland suffers from whiplash trying to figure out what’s next for the Rangers with two weeks left in the season.

Jeff Wilson as various thoughts about the Rangers and other stuff as the season barrels toward the finish line.

And, McFarland notes that two of the Rangers’ recent top draftees — 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jack Leiter and 2023 No. 4 overall pick Wyatt Langford — are heading to Triple-A Round Rock for the final week of the minor league campaign.

