Texas Rangers Recap: Week 25

2023 Season Record: 82-67
2023 Series Record: 26-18-2
Toronto Blue Jays Series:
At first this series really felt like the first half Rangers were back. They went to Toronto, they kicked ass, they took names, and they were on a six game win streak...
GAME 143: 10-4 Win vs Toronto Blue Jays
GAME 144: 6-3 Win vs Toronto Blue Jays
GAME 145: 10-0 Win vs Toronto Blue Jays
GAME 146: 9-2 Win vs Toronto Blue Jays
Cleveland Guardians Series:
Then they went to Cleveland and Toronto very quickly felt like a fluke. Like maybe the Rangers weren’t back, the Blue Jays were just extremely bad.
It seems now that Texas was lucky they managed to secure a 2023 season win while playing the Blue Jays. Had the Rangers not played the amazing way they did in the first half, having a winning season would’ve felt like an amazing accomplishment considering the last few seasons.
However, a winning season without playoffs feels like falling short because this team gave use such high expectations with how they played before the All-Star break and how they bounced back from injuries and found different ways to win.
Now, aside from Toronto, it looks like this team couldn’t buy a win if they tried.
