Josh Jung is back (and tonight’s lineup)

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung is being activated from the injured list and will be batting fifth tonight, per Bruce Bochy, via the beats on Twitter.

This series against the Boston Red Sox has been looked at as the likely time period when Jung would return from the injured list. Per the beats, both Jung and Adolis Garcia took live batting practice off of rehabbing pitcher Josh Sborz, then ran sprints to first base. Garcia is being evaluated by the team doctors, and it is possible he will return today, as well.

Jung has been out since fracturing his left thumb catching a line drive in the Rangers’ August 6 win over the Miami Marlins. He is hitting .274/.323/.489 for the season in 109 games, and was voted to the American League All Star team as the starting third baseman.

Garcia has been out since September 6, when he strained his patellar tendon in his knee leaping to try to catch a fly ball against Houston that went for a home run.

UPDATE — Tonight’s lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garver — DH

Jung — 3B

Grossman — RF

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Carter — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -160 favorites.