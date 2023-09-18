 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 150 Game Day Thread - Boston Red Sox @ Texas Rangers

The first of The Shed’s last

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
MLB: Miami Marlins at Texas Rangers Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox @ Texas Rangers

Monday, September 18, 2023, 7:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Kutter Crawford vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery

Today's Lineups

RED SOX RANGERS
Ceddanne Rafaela - CF Marcus Semien - 2B
Rafael Devers - 3B Corey Seager - SS
Rob Refsnyder - LF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Adam Duvall - RF Mitch Garver - DH
Pablo Reyes - SS Josh Jung - 3B
Trevor Story - DH Adolis Garcia - RF
Bobby Dalbec - 1B Jonah Heim - C
Luis Urias - 2B Leody Taveras - CF
Connor Wong - C Evan Carter - LF
Kutter Crawford - RHP J. Montgomery - LHP

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...