Game 150 Game Day Thread - Boston Red Sox @ Texas Rangers

Boston Red Sox @ Texas Rangers
Monday, September 18, 2023, 7:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Kutter Crawford vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery
Today's Lineups
|RED SOX
|RANGERS
|Ceddanne Rafaela - CF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Rob Refsnyder - LF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Adam Duvall - RF
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Pablo Reyes - SS
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Trevor Story - DH
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Bobby Dalbec - 1B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Luis Urias - 2B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Connor Wong - C
|Evan Carter - LF
|Kutter Crawford - RHP
|J. Montgomery - LHP
Go Rangers!
