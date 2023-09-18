Jung, Garcia activated, Huff, Ornelas down

The Texas Rangers have activated third baseman Josh Jung and outfielder Adolis Garcia from the 10 day injured list, the team announced today. To make room for the pair on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned infielder Jonathan Ornelas and catcher Sam Huff to AAA Round Rock.

Jung is in the lineup tonight, and so this was expected for him. Garcia was thought to be activated at some point this week, though he wasn’t in tonight’s lineup, so him being activated is a bit of a surprise. It may be that they see him as a potential late inning pinch hitter or something, though. Or, as I type this, I see an updated lineup has Garcia hitting sixth and playing right field. So, yeah.

With Garcia back, it would appear that the Rangers regular lineup will feature a platoon of Robbie Grossman and Evan Carter in left field, Leody Taveras in center field, and Adolis Garcia in right field. Jung will join Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien, and Corey Seager in the infield, with Jonah Heim behind the plate and Mitch Garver at DH. That leaves you with the non-starting member of the left field platoon, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith, Travis Jankowski, and Austin Hedges as your bench.