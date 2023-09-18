82-68 - As fully expected, Rangers blow it again

The Texas Rangers scored two runs while the Boston Red Sox scored four runs.

The Rangers got their full, optimal lineup back tonight and promptly scored once after a lead off Marcus Semien home run. They had five hits all night. So, after a Herculean effort from starter Jordan Montgomery, Texas brought a one-run lead to the late innings.

You know what happened from there.

The Rangers are 3 for 16 in save chances since Aug. 13. That's an astounding percentage of failure. — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) September 19, 2023

The Rangers should be marveled at. Admired, even. Wondered upon. Put ‘em in a museum. Gaze in awe at the perfect machine built only to disappoint.

Player of the Game: Montgomery (7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 8 K) deserved a better fate than a no decision but then again, we deserved a better fate than caring about this franchise.

Up Next: The Rangers and Red Sox will play the middle game of this series with RHP Nathan Eovaldi set to pitch from Texas opposite RHP Tanner Houck for Boston.

The Tuesday evening first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.