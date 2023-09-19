Texas Rangers lineup for September 19, 2023 against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Tanner Houck for the Red Sox.

Texas looks to stop their latest losing skid tonight. Facing a pitcher who has dominated righties but struggled to get lefties out, Texas is rolling with six guys who will hit lefthanded off of Houck.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Grossman — DH

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Carter — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -160 favorites.