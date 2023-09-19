Texas Rangers lineup for September 19, 2023 against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Tanner Houck for the Red Sox.
Texas looks to stop their latest losing skid tonight. Facing a pitcher who has dominated righties but struggled to get lefties out, Texas is rolling with six guys who will hit lefthanded off of Houck.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Jung — 3B
Grossman — DH
Garcia — RF
Heim — C
Taveras — CF
Carter — LF
7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -160 favorites.
