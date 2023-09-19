83-68 - Rangers hang on tight to beat Boston 6-4

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Boston Red Sox scored four runs.

Yes, the Texas bullpen blew a save. That’s a given. But this time that came with an assist from bad home plate umpiring and a rare errant throw on a would-be double play from Corey Seager. Otherwise, the Rangers staunched the flow of disaster until they finally scored some late-inning runs to win a close game. Miracles do happen.

This game went back and forth. Texas led early on an El Bombi home run, but then the Red Sox put three runs on the still ramping Nathan Eovaldi and it looked like the Rangers were on their way to a fifth straight loss. However, in innings 5-7, Texas scored five runs to erase the deficit with the two runs in the 7th proving the difference.

Remember, you’re here forever.

Player of the Game: Josh Jung’s timely go-ahead, eventual game-winning RBI single in the 7th was the kind of hit that has often seemed to elude Texas in many of their most tragic losses this season.

Welcome back, Josh.

Up Next: This series concludes with RHP Jon Gray on the mound for Texas against RHP Brayan Bello for Boston.

The Wednesday afternoon first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:05 pm CT and will be made available for your viewing pleasure on BS Southwest.