Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers did their little bit last night.

Kennedi Landry writes that ‘like clockwork’ the Rangers let another one get away.

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland writes that merely escaping the month of August provided no relief for the melting Rangers.

McFarland also works through some rather troubling postgame quotes from Max Scherzer last night involving forearm tightness.

Jeff Wilson also writes about what was apparently a self-imposed early exit for Scherzer.

Elsewhere the Rangers have made their September callups.

The club is still two to three weeks away from getting Josh Jung back.

MLB dot com has a milestone for every club to watch for down the stretch.

And Wilson puts together a RoughRiders dreamteam as Frisco celebrates its 20th anniversary.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers take on the pesky Twins again today at 6:15 with Jordan Montgomery on the hill for Texas.

Have a good weekend!