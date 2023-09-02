Minor league update for 9/1/23

Down East played a doubleheader on Friday. In Game One, Jojo Blackmon was 2 for 3 with a walk, a double and a triple. Ian Moller was 2 for 3 with a double. Gleider Figuereo, Danyer Cueva and Marcos Torres each had a hit.

In Game Two, Joseph Montalvo threw four shutout innings, striking out four and walking one. Kai Wynyard allowed two runs in three innings, striking out two. Skylar Hales struck out three and walked one in three shutout innings.

Anthony Gutierrez had a hit and a walk. Gleider Figuereo had a hit and a stolen base. Jojo Blackmon had a hit and a walk. Tommy Specht was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Down East Game One box score

Down East Game Two box score

Mitch Bratt was back off the injured list and started for Hickory, going 1.2 IP, allowing no runs, striking out three and walking one. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out three in 1.2 scoreless innings.

Wyatt Langford was 3 for 4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. Cam Cauley drew two walks and had a stolen base. Maximo Acosta homered and drew a walk. Abi Ortiz was 3 for 5.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Ryan Garcia struck out seven and walked two in five shutout innings. Antoine Kelly allowed three runs in two innings, striking out five.

Rehabbing Brad Miller was 1 for 3 with a walk. Aaron Zavala had a hit.

Frisco box score

Marc Church started for Round Rock, allowing a run in two innings of work, striking out two and walking three. Grant Anderson allowed a run in two innings, striking out two. Jake Latz threw two shutout innings, striking out one and walking one. Yerry Rodriguez threw a shutout inning, striking out one.

Justin Foscue was 2 for 4 with a walk and a double. Jonathan Ornelas was 3 for 4 with a double. Dustin Harris and Evan Carter had a hit apiece.

Round Rock box score