Game 135 Game Day Thread - Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers

Maybe Jordan Montgomery has a complete game in him

By ghostofErikThompson
Minnesota Twins v Texas Rangers Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers

Saturday, September 02, 2023, 6:15 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / FOX)

The Shed

LHP Dallas Keuchel vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery

Today's Lineups

TWINS RANGERS
Donovan Solano - 1B Marcus Semien - 2B
Jorge Polanco - DH Corey Seager - SS
Royce Lewis - 3B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Carlos Correa - SS Adolis Garcia - RF
Jordan Luplow - LF Mitch Garver - C
Kyle Farmer - 2B Robbie Grossman - LF
Ryan Jeffers - C Ezequiel Duran - 3B
Matt Wallner - RF Sam Huff - DH
Michael Taylor - CF Leody Taveras - CF
Dallas Keuchel - LHP J. Montgomery - LHP

Go Rangers!