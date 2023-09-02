Game 135 Game Day Thread - Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers

Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers
Saturday, September 02, 2023, 6:15 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / FOX)
The Shed
LHP Dallas Keuchel vs. LHP Jordan Montgomery
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|RANGERS
|Donovan Solano - 1B
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Jorge Polanco - DH
|Corey Seager - SS
|Royce Lewis - 3B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Jordan Luplow - LF
|Mitch Garver - C
|Kyle Farmer - 2B
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Matt Wallner - RF
|Sam Huff - DH
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Dallas Keuchel - LHP
|J. Montgomery - LHP
Go Rangers!