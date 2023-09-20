Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Nathan Eovaldi threw his best game since returning from the IL on September 5, and Leody Taveras appears to be well on his way to putting an atrocious August behind him.

Josh Jung and Adolis Garcia announced their return from the IL with authority in the first game that included all six Ranger All Stars since July 18.

Getting everybody out of the doctor’s office and back on the field couldn’t come at a better time, as the Rangers are still locked in a pennant race despite the bullpen’s valiant efforts otherwise.

Bruce Bochy doesn’t really want to ride 35 year old Aroldis Chapman for multiple innings, but he doesn’t really want to ride the rest of the bullpen for any so compromises must be made.