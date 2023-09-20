Minor league update for 9/19/23

Down East fell 7-5 to Charleston in Game 2 of the Carolina League Championship Series. Their season is now over.

Brock Porter started for Down East but struggled, allowing five runs, striking out two batters and walking one. Tommy Ireland came in in relief of Porter and allowed a pair of runs while retiring the final batter of the first inning. Izaak Tiger struck out three and walked one in two scoreless innings. Paul Bonzagni threw a scoreless inning.

Jojo Blackmon was 2 for 5 with a double. Quincy Scott was 2 for 5 with a pair of doubles. Danyer Cueva was 2 for 4 with a double. Gleider Figuereo and Marcos Torres each had a hit.

Down East box score

Kyle Cody threw 1.1 IP for Round Rock, striking out two and allowing three runs. Marc Church allowed two runs in two innings, striking out two. Daniel Robert allowed a run in two innings, striking out three.

Wyatt Langford was 4 for 5 with a double and a stolen base. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score