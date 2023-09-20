Texas Rangers lineup for September 20, 2023 against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Brayan Bello for the BoSox.

Jon Gray looks to snap out of a shaky stretch this afternoon, and the Rangers look to win the series against Boston and make it two in a row heading into an off day.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Taveras — CF

Carter — LF

1:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -150 favorites.