Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday. They start the biggest series of their season tonight.

Evan Grant has five storylines to watch for in what’s essentially a seven-game playoff series vs. the Seattle Mariners.

Jeff Wilson writes that this weekend series is for a lot of the marbles.

Kennedi Landry joins an AL West roundtable to discuss each team’s shot at the AL West crown.

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland has a cool interactive graphic story breaking down how each team aboard the AL West roller coaster got to where they are now.

Elsewhere, Jamey Newberg does a mailbag sesh where he answers questions pertaining to Rangers prospects and other things.

And Evan Grant writes that Juan is no longer gone.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers’ pivotal series against the Mariners starts tonight at 7:05 with Dane Dunning on the mound for Texas.

Go Rangers!