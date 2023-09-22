Minor league update for 9/21/23

Owen White started for Round Rock, going 4.1 IP, striking out five, walking three and allowing three runs. Alex Speas threw 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out one and walking one. Yerry Rodriguez allowed three runs in 0.1 IP, walking two. Matt Bush struck out three in 1.2 scoreless innings.

Wyatt Langford was 1 for 3 with two walks and a stolen base. Justin Foscue was 2 for 6 with a homer and a double. Jonathan Ornelas was 3 for 5 with a double. Davis Wendzel was 2 for 4 with a walk.

Round Rock box score