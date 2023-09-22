Texas Rangers lineup for September 22, 2023 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Bryce Miller for the Mariners.

We are at Game 153 of the season, and the Rangers are going up against the Seattle Mariners in the first of a huge three game home series. Meaningful baseball in September.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Taveras — CF

Carter — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -125 favorites.